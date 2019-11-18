'My baby was shot:’ 911 call released in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 2-year-old child’s cries for her mother can be heard in a 911 call placed after the girl was shot in the leg.

“Someone just shot through my rear window and my baby was shot,” a woman said to dispatchers Sunday morning.

The woman called from a Daytona Beach apartment complex in the 500 block of Jean Street. She told dispatch she thought the shots came from a back window in her apartment but didn’t find any signs of a shooter.

“I walked outside immediately when it happened and there’s no one out there. There’s no vehicle,” she yelled at dispatchers. “There’s nothing, there’s nobody in sight. I don’t see anything.”

The woman on the call, later identified as Davesha Pough, pleaded for dispatchers to send officers to her home. The child is heard asking for her mother in the background.

“She’s bleeding! She’s bleeding!” the woman exclaimed in between cries.

“Is she conscious and breathing? Where is she bleeding?” dispatchers asked during the call. The woman responded saying the child was bleeding from her leg but was conscious.

“What am I supposed to do?” the woman is heard asking dispatchers. A dispatcher advised the woman to apply pressure to the gunshot wound until officers arrived.

Officers said when they arrived at the apartment, a neighbor was holding the child with a gunshot wound to her lower right leg. The girl was taken to the hospital. Officers say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Pough told officers she and the girl were lying in bed when she heard two gunshots and saw blood coming from the child’s leg. She told officers no one fired a gun from inside her apartment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police searched the area and found ammunition on the floor near the bed. They did not find any broken windows or evidence of a shooting outside of the apartment, according to police. Investigators determined the shots came from inside.

Officers spoke with Pough’s boyfriend, Cashoad Williams, who was also at the apartment. He initially gave a fake name to investigators and denied having any firearms in the apartment.

Detectives searched the apartment and found three firearms and ammunition in the apartment, despite Pough originally notifying dispatchers that there were no weapons in her home. Officers learned the guns belonged to Williams.

Pough later admitted to officers she believed the child got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot herself in the leg, according to police.

“Two-year-old kid ain’t going to have the strength to pull a gun," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Pough now faces child neglect charges. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with her children.

“This is just irresponsible gun ownership by people who just really don’t care,” Capri said.

Williams also faces charges for giving a false name and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An investigator with the Department of Children and Families said it’s hard to believe the child could have shot herself.

“She had four bullet holes and for her leg to be folded in a way that one bullet could have caused those injuries, it would have to be a trajectory," investigator Phil Frost said. "That just doesn’t seem possible.”