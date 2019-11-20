Magic co-founder trying to bring MLB team to Orlando, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams is scheduled to make a major sports announcement on Wednesday.

The Orlando Sentinel said a source told the newspaper Williams is trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Tap Room at Dubsdread.

Would fans support a Major League Baseball team in Orlando? VOTE HERE

“Orlando has been ready for this for a long time,” a statement reads from the news release.

TampaBay.com reporter Marc Topkin said the officials with the Tampa Bay Rays were not aware of the news conference.

Topkin said the executives with the Rays are at an owners’ meeting in Texas.

Florida currently has two MLB teams, the Rays, and the Miami Marlins.

Tampa Bay and Miami had the worst attendance in baseball last season.