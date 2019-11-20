Sanford police seek clues in block party shooting

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are hoping the public can help them identify witnesses to a block party shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting happened Nov. 2 on Marshall Avenue.

Police said there was a large block party happening but witnesses fled the scene before investigators could interview them.

Surveillance video shows a red car stop in the road while a person or multiple people fired a gun from inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said they are trying to identify the car and the people who were inside it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).