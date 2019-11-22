ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot leaving the 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Orange Blossom Trail after declining to give another man money around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

This is just north of West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim exited the store and another man asked him for money.

The victim was shot after he declined to give the man money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim drove himself to the hospital.

Investigators said he is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office are still looking for the suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Investigators responded to a shooting at the same 7-Eleven on Nov. 12.