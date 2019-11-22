MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a K-9 tracking a suspect through the woods.

The video starts with Deputy Mohammad Refaei and his K-9 Duder looking for the suspect.

Refaei can be seen pushing through plants and branches as he looks for the suspect.

The investigator yells at the suspect several times alerting him the Sheriff’s Office is in the woods.

Duder picks up the suspect’s scent and the search comes to an end.

The suspect shouts “I give up.”

“Good boy buddy,” Deputy Refaei tells Duder in the video.

Dalton O’Berry was charged with burglary, petit theft, carrying an open weapon and obstruction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 9 a home was broken into and investigators said they were able to identify O’Berry as the suspect.

Investigators said detectives saw O’Berry and his brother walking down the road with long guns over their shoulders.

Deputies said when men saw the investigators they ran into the woods.