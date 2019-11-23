Construction workers injured in crane accident in Viera
VIERA, Fla. – Two people were injured at a construction site in Viera just after 11 a.m. Saturday, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
The two people were being treated for injuries when a large piece of roofing fell from a crane and trapped them at the site on Metfield Drive.
Other workers at the site used equipment to free them before emergency personnel arrived.
One person was severely injured and taken by helicopter to a trauma center, and the other person was being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.
