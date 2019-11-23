VIERA, Fla. – Two people were injured at a construction site in Viera just after 11 a.m. Saturday, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The two people were being treated for injuries when a large piece of roofing fell from a crane and trapped them at the site on Metfield Drive.

1 person transported to local hospital with NLT injuries and 1 trauma alert flown to a trauma center via @Health_First First Flight. BCFR units are clearing, BCSO remaining on scene. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Viera pic.twitter.com/tQPxM57mk9 — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) November 23, 2019

Other workers at the site used equipment to free them before emergency personnel arrived.

One person was severely injured and taken by helicopter to a trauma center, and the other person was being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

