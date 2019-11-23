POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he does not anticipate any charges to be filed against the man who shot a father Thursday during a child exchange dispute in Lakeland.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday dispatchers received a call from a Lakeland man who said he had just shot his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

The caller told dispatchers the ex-boyfriend was fighting his way into his Ewell Road home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 39-year-old Brian Ingram and his mother, Patricia, were heading to Lakeland from Gainesville to pick up his 2-year-old son.

Deputies said Ingram has a custody agreement with his ex-girlfriend and because he was not allowed within 500 feet of the mother of his son due to a court order Ingram’s mother was with him to collect the boy.

The 2-year-old was at his mother’s boyfriend’s house on Ewell Road and the child’s mother was at the store.

Patricia knocked on the door around noon and asked for the boy and the Lakeland man told her to wait until the boy’s mother returned from the store so she could say bye before he left for the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ingram called 911 after his mother returned and told him they couldn’t leave yet, authorities say.

Sheriff Grady Judd is briefing the media with an update about a death investigation that occurred in Lakeland on November 21, 2019, during which a Gainesville man was fatally shot at a home on Ewell Road.

Dispatchers told Ingram to wait for deputies to respond to the situation.

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video that captured the fatal encounter on Friday.

Before deputies arrived, surveillance video shows Ingram run-up to the house, knock repeatedly on the door and attempt to force his way through the doorway when the door was opened.

Deputies said Ingram shoved the door against the Lakeland man and hit him in the head.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lakeland man was armed with a handgun and warned Ingram to leave or he would be shot.

According to the sheriff, Ingram continued to force his way into the home and was shot by the Lakeland man.

Ingram collapsed in the yard and died from his injuries, investigators said.

The 2-year-old boy was not injured in the incident.

Judd said Ingram had a long history of anger management problems.

The child exchange was supposed to happen at the boy’s daycare but investigators said the workers at the daycare told the mother they were afraid of Ingram.