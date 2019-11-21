Father fatally shot during child exchange, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A father was killed while retrieving his son from his ex’s boyfriend, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man went to a residence on Ewell Road around noon on Thursday to pick up his 1-year-old son. The child was with his mother’s boyfriend, according to a news release. The child’s mother was not home at the time.

During the child exchange, deputies said “there was an event” that resulted in the child’s father being fatally shot.

The child’s mother’s boyfriend called 911 and reported that he shot the other man, records show.

No one else was injured.

Deputies said the child’s paternal grandmother witnessed the shooting as well.

Authorities said they don’t know the cause of the shooting.