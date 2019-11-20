Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Brevard County
Name of victim has not been released at this time
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the area of MacArthur Circle and North Cocoa Boulevard Tuesday night.
Investigators do not have the condition of the victim at this time.
Deputies have not released the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
