Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Brevard County

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the area of MacArthur Circle and North Cocoa Boulevard Tuesday night.

Investigators do not have the condition of the victim at this time.

Deputies have not released the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Jon Jankowski

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

