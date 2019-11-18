2 hospitalized after shooting in Orlando, police say
Investigation is ongoing
One person has been arrested and another has a pending arrest following a shooting on Lanette Street in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Two victims are in stable condition in the hospital, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
