Man faces attempted murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a man shot another man in the neck early Sunday morning.

Authorities said they were investigating a report of a shooting on Lime Avenue and South Street around 1 a.m. when they noticed a Jeep that was driving “swiftly” failed to stop at an intersection.

An officer followed the vehicle and watched as the driver made an illegal U-turn and as someone in the vehicle threw a gun out the window after the patrol vehicle’s lights were activated, according to the affidavit.

Police said the Jeep eventually stopped on Terry Avenue.

Chilais Parker, who matched the description of the shooting suspect, was in the back seat of the Jeep along with a man who was suffering from severe facial injuries, the report said.

Parker said he was trying to help the man get to a hospital because he was attacked on Lime Avenue and South Street. Records show he denied throwing the gun out of the window and he said his fingerprints shouldn’t be on the firearm.

The gun, which had recently fired two rounds, had blood on it, according to the affidavit.

Police said that while they were investigating the shooting, they received another emergency call from a man on Anderson Street who said Parker shot him in the neck.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown. Records show he was able to identify Parker in a lineup.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting on South Street and Lime Avenue.

Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding either shooting.

Parker was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.