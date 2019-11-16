55ºF

Man arrested for shooting at boy, police say

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A SWAT team took a man into custody after he fired a gun at a boy on Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Kirkman Road. The juvenile was not injured.

After the shooting, officers said witnesses directed them to the man’s apartment.

A woman exited the unit and told officers the man who had fired the gun was inside, according to a news release.

Police said SWAT responded and took the man into custody.

Authorities have not released the man’s name or details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Adrienne Cutway

Adrienne Cutway joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

