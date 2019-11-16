Man arrested for shooting at boy, police say
Juvenile uninjured
ORLANDO, Fla. – A SWAT team took a man into custody after he fired a gun at a boy on Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Kirkman Road. The juvenile was not injured.
After the shooting, officers said witnesses directed them to the man’s apartment.
A woman exited the unit and told officers the man who had fired the gun was inside, according to a news release.
Police said SWAT responded and took the man into custody.
Authorities have not released the man’s name or details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
