Officials: Newborn baby found in box outside of Orange County apartment
Officials said baby appeared to be in good condition
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A newborn baby was found inside a box outside an apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were seen at the complex around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said the infant appears to be in good condition.
The baby was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
No other details have been released.
Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.