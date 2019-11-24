COCOA, Fla. – A series of fire calls and a theft of a fire vehicle Saturday night are being investigated, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police and firefighters responded to the 600 block of Brevard Avenue at about 6:34 p.m. for a reported fire in a dumpster.

Police said that as emergency crews managed the scene, another call was received at about 6:47 p.m. for a fire in a trash bin at a pavilion at Lee Wenner Park.

Additional emergency personnel responded to the second fire when, police said, a third call was received at about 7:13 p.m. for a fire alarm activation in the 200 block of King Street.

At about 7:19 p.m., as patrol units were canvassing the area for suspicious persons, police said it was learned the vehicle assigned to the district chief was stolen from the scene on King Street.

The alleged suspect abandoned the fire vehicle, an F-250, a short distance away in the 400 block of Brevard Avenue, and fled the area on foot, police said.

The alleged suspect was described by police as a white male with a thin build who wore a blue T-shirt and tan or khaki pants. Police said he wore a tribal tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Detectives are working with the fire department to identify and locate the suspect, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police said there was only minor property damage to a building as a result of the fires.