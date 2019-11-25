Remains in burned van identified as parents of toddler found on porch
3-year-old Florida boy was found asleep near scene on Sept. 16
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The names of the two people found in a burned van on Sept. 16 in Buffalo have been identified as the parents of a Florida toddler who was found sleeping on a porch nearby.
Nicole Merced-Plaud’s family and Miguel Valentin-Colon’s family claimed their remains, according to WIVB.com. The 3-year-old boy’s parents had been considered missing.
The charred vehicle was found behind a warehouse in Buffalo, according to police.
The 3-year-old boy’s grandfather said Merced-Plaud, Valentin-Colon and their friend, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, took a road trip to Buffalo on Sept. 15.
Roman-Audiffred is still missing, according to WIVB.com.
On Sept. 20, BuffaloNews.com reported that police sources said 4.4. pounds of cocaine was found inside a cooler, along with a second empty cooler, in the hotel room near Buffalo Niagara International Airport where Merced-Plaud, Valentin-Colon, Roman-Audiffred and the 3-year-old had been staying.
On Sept. 27, a judge granted custody of the 3-year-old boy to his grandmother, Zenaida Colon.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.