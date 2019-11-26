ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning in an overturn crash on Florida’s Turnpike, highway patrol troopers say.

Troopers say Joseph Morizzo was traveling southbound in a 2008 BMW around 12:05 a.m. The 24-year-old was exiting onto Interstate 4, and for an unknown reason lost control on the ramp, according to the crash report.

The car overturned before making it onto the interstate. Morizzo’s passenger, 18-year-old Alison Morizzo died at the scene.

FHP says charges are pending.