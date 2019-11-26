ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando and the News 6 morning team will help kick off the holidays at Lake Eola Dec. 6.

The team will help turn Lake Eola into a winter wonderland with food, performances and thousands of lights.

Guests are welcome to walk-through purchasable crafts, enjoy dinner around the lake and watch holiday performances.

At 8:15 p.m., city officials along with the News 6 morning team will light the iconic 72-foot-tall tree with thousands of lights.

The free family-friendly event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.