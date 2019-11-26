Wondering where to find the best food trucks near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go when you're looking for a great food truck.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at quick serve food and beverage businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and email marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area quick serve food and beverage businesses rose to $16 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $18, and 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

Photo: alexis l./Yelp

First on the list is Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Located at 3114 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the eatery, which offers ice cream and more, has the highest-rated food truck in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food

Photo: tamale co. mexican street food/Yelp

Next up is Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food, situated at 2411 Curry Ford Road, Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican food truck has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jacked Up Vegan

Photo: jacked up vegan/Yelp

Colonial Town Center's Jacked Up Vegan, located at 609 Irvington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan food truck, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.

4. The Pastrami Project

Photo: ted a./Yelp

The Pastrami Project, a food truck in the Central Business District that offers deli sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 48 Yelp reviews. Head over to 825 N. Magnolia Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Vinny and Kory

Photo: vinnie n./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Vinny and Kory, which has earned five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese and Korean food truck at 6820 Hoffner Ave.

