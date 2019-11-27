VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver intentionally ran over a man who confronted him during a road-rage dispute Tuesday evening then fled from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim and 26-year-old Dominque Garvin were traveling on Saxon Boulevard around 6 p.m. when Garvin nearly rear-ended the victim’s vehicle then repeatedly flashed his high beams.

The victim said he slowed down and got into a different lane so Garvin could pass in his SUV and as he did so, Garvin threw something at his vehicle, records show.

Deputies said the victim followed Garvin to the next red light then got out of his vehicle to confront him.

The man stood in front of Garvin’s SUV and told him he wasn’t going anywhere, at which point Garvin put his foot on the gas pedal and struck the victim, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Garvin drove away from the scene without helping the victim and continued speeding through the area as a deputy who witnessed the crime followed him with his lights and siren activated.

Garvin drove at speeds of 60 to 70 mph as patrol vehicles followed him, records show. Deputies said he came to a stop at 9th Street and Millenbeck Drive and placed his hands outside the window, according to the report.

Authorities said Garvin admitted to hitting the man because he was afraid of him, even though he was unarmed, and he didn’t stop for deputies because he was driving without a license.

A plastic jar containing 2.9 grams of marijuana was found in Garvin’s vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies said the victim suffered minor injuries, including a cut on his wrist and redness to his knee, but he did not require medical treatment.

Garvin was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.