LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Longwood Police Department released the name of the 44-year-old man hit and killed by a train on Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Longwood Street and Church Avenue.

This is just north of State Road 434 and just east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Investigators said Todd Christopher Keller was attempting to race another man while running across the tracks when he was struck and killed by the train.

Authorities said the incident appears to be an accident.

Between Jan. 1 of 2014 and Nov. 15, 2019, there have been 84 fatal incidents involving trains in Central Florida.