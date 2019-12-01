SUMTER COUNTY – Two people were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Sumter County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two vehicles were traveling north on I-75 when a FHP car slowed ahead of them, troopers said.

The driver of the first vehicle swerved to avoid a collision with the FHP car and lost control, causing the car to rotate and collide with the left side of the second vehicle, according to troopers.

The first vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a stop, while the second vehicle came to a more controlled stop on the shoulder of the freeway, troopers said.

One woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while a boy was taken with minor injuries.