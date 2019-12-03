APOPKA, Fla. – One week after an Orange County mother informed News 6 about a problematic crosswalk outside of her children’s school, the Sheriff’s Office has taken action.

Margaret Krings provided News 6 with cellphone video she captured on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Faye Street. The Apopka mother said there isn’t a permanent crossing guard at Rock Springs Elementary on a regular basis along a roadway that separates Apopka and unincorporated Orange County.

“It’s very scary on a day-to-day basis," Krings said. “Five days a week, when we are crossing those kids, we can’t rely on anybody being here.”

After reviewing the video, News 6 reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office confirmed crossing guards assigned to the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Faye Street were not at their post on the day in question. Two crossing guards are assigned to the post, officials said, but on that day, one called in sick and the other had a pre-existing medical issue they were dealing with.

The mother of three said students are in need of a full-time crossing guard before someone gets hurt.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said the locations of assigned crossing guards are determined by the Orange County Traffic Engineer and that one guard is assigned at the crosswalk at Rock Springs Road and Lester Road and another is assigned at Rock Springs Road and Alexandria Place.

The Sheriff’s Office said when a crossing guard is not going to be at their assigned post, a patrol deputy fills that vacancy as emergency calls for service permits.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said they want the public to be aware they are always hiring for school crossing guards.

Krings said she is at ease now that the problem has been resolved.