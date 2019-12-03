Recognize this man? Orlando police say he robbed gas stations at gunpoint

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’re looking for a man who robbed two different 7-Eleven locations at gunpoint within the past week.

The first happened around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 at a convenience store on LB McLeod Road and the second happened Sunday at about 3:45 a.m. at a station on Conroy Road, according to a news release.

Police said in both cases, a Hispanic male pointed a silver handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register.

In one instance, he also stole a dozen packs of cigarettes, records show.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).