Daytona Beach police officer responding to call injured in crash

A Daytona Beach police officer responding to a call and another driver were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The officer was driving west on Dunn Avenue at 10:55 a.m. with his lights and sirens on when he drove through a red light at Clyde Morris Boulevard, according to the crash report. The driver of a Dodge van with a green light began to drive through the intersection and hit the right side of the patrol car, troopers said. The Dodge van overturned and hit the side of a Ford Fusion stopped on Dunn Avenue, according to the report.

The officer suffered minor injuries as did the driver of the Dodge van.

The crash remains under FHP investigation.