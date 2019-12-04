FDOT announces traffic shift for Colonial Drive exit on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced a traffic shift for the Colonia Drive exit on I-4 in the westbound lanes.

The exit will be on the left side and will require drivers to exit three-fourths of a mile sooner after passing over New Hampshire Street, according to FDOT.

FDOT said the ramp will put drivers at a signaled intersection at Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Drivers will follow Legion Place and Orange Avenue to get to Colonial Drive.

The temporary exit will be in place for about a year.

The temporary exit could open as soon as Dec. 7, according to FDOT.

Click here for a detailed map showing the new exit.