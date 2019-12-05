GPS from suspect’s ankle monitor pinged him near body of St. Cloud mother, records show

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – GPS data helped deputies pinpoint who buried the dismembered body of a St. Cloud mother who had been reported missing, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, officials released an arrest affidavit for Angel Luis Rivera that reveals new details about the death of Nicole Montalvo.

According to the document, the investigation began on Oct. 23 after Montalvo’s friends and family reported her missing. They said she hadn’t been in contact with them since Oct. 21 and hadn’t showed up for her shifts at work, all of which was unusual.

Deputies said they contacted Rivera on Oct. 23 about Montalvo’s disappearance. Montalvo was married to Angel Rivera’s son, Christopher Otera-Rivera. Records show the two had a rocky relationship that included Montalvo accusing Otera-Rivera of domestic violence on more than one occasion.

Angel Rivera said Montalvo dropped off the son she shares with Otera-Rivera at his house on Oct. 21 and less than two hours later, he received a text from her that read, “I’m really sorry about everything. I should have listened to you. I made a bad mistake. I need you and Wanda (Rivera’s wife) to take care of (my son) for a few days until I get things figured out. Please do this for (my son). I am with a friend that is going to help me get through this. Tell (my son) Mommy loves him,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they believe, based on cellphone records, that Montalvo never left the Rivera home after she dropped her son off.

A search warrant was executed at the Hixon Avenue home where Angel Rivera and Otera-Rivera live on Oct. 24 and Montalvo’s organs were found buried toward the back of the property, records show.

A woman who rented a room from Angel Rivera said she saw Angel Rivera and Otera-Rivera working with a new tractor in that area on Oct. 21 and they refused to let Otera-Rivera’s son join them when he asked, according to the report.

Deputies said Otera-Rivera was on house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor at that time, so they looked at the GPS data from the device and it showed he was in the area where Montalvo’s cut-out organs were found.

Further investigation found that Angel Rivera had rented an excavator. GPS data from that machinery showed that it moved from Angel Rivera’s property to his son Nicholas Rivera’s property, which is approximately one minute away, according to the affidavit.

Records show human remains were also found on Nicholas Rivera’s property. The affidavit, which was written on Oct. 27, does not say whether the remains were positively identified as Montalvo’s.

Angel Rivera, his wife, Wanda Rivera, Otera-Rivera and Nicholas Rivera are all facing charges in the case. Angel Rivera and Otera-Rivera are being held at the Osceola County Jail. Nicholas Rivera and Wanda Rivera are not in custody.