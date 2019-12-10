Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Orlando

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a barbershop to a medical spa, read on for the newest businesses to make their debut near you.

Townies Barbershop

Photo: townies barbershop/Yelp

Townies Barbershop is a new grooming spot for men and boys that's located at 2909 Corrine Drive. In addition to hair cuts and styling services, the barbershop sells professional hair care products and Townies Barbershop T-shirts. Check out the barber profiles or make an appointment here.

Waffle House

photo: elaine t./yelp

Stop by 6308 International Drive, Suite A, and you'll find the latest traditional American diner to arrive in the neighborhood. Waffle House has added a new location in Florida Center that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner all day, every day. Check out the full menu, which features waffles and breakfast fare, here.

ENLivE

photo: brian g./yelp

Wander over to 4871 New Broad St. in Baldwin Park and you'll find ENLivE, a new medical spa and IV hydration/therapy spot. Here you can receive IV infusions of vitamins, minerals, hormones and other vital nutrients. The space also offers such aesthetic services as Botox and micro-needling.

