Orlando's top 4 breweries, ranked

Looking to try the top breweries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

People in the Orlando area tend to spend more in December at food and beverage shops than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and direct response marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops grew to $601 per business in December of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Redlight Redlight

photo: rock t./yelp

First on the list is Redlight Redlight. Located at 2810 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the pub and brewery is the highest-rated brewery in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rockpit Brewing

photo: tom e./yelp

Next up is South Orange's Rockpit Brewing, situated at 10 W. Illiana St. With 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. À La Cart

photo: joe r./yelp

Colonial Town Center's À La Cart, located at 609 Irvington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the street vendor, brewery and beer garden 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews.

4. Sideward Brewing Co

photo: julio h./yelp

Sideward Brewing Co, a brewery in Lawsona-Fern Creek, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 210 N. Bumby Ave., Suite C to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.