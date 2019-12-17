Orlando's 4 favorite spots for budget-friendly coffee

Need more coffee in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop

Photo: crisol o./Yelp



Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop, located at 2869 Wilshire Drive, Unit 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced spot to score coffee and tea, juices and smoothies and sandwiches 4.5 stars out of 239 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop.

"We serve coffee, wine, sandwiches and much more" it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

Yelper Fareeha R., who reviewed the spot on July 20, wrote, "Yummy coffee and good vibes. It has very cool coffee flavors, I tried the Butterbeer latte, hot with soy milk and it was delicious."

2. Bubble & Co

Photo: megan o./Yelp



Bubble & Co, a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and desserts in Florida Center, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 154 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6400 International Drive, Unit 103 to see for yourself.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Bubble & Co.

"Brand New Bubble Tea/ Pastry shop," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Come and let Bubble bring out the fun in you!"

3. Gratitude Coffee

Photo: travis j./Yelp

Over in College Park, check out Gratitude Coffee, which has earned five stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score coffee and tea and more by heading over to 1307 Edgewater Drive.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Gratitude Coffee.

"I'm passionate about coffee," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. "It's been my lively hood for 30 years. It's got to be fresh, well prepared and I prefer it strong."

Curious about who's behind the business?

"I've been in the specialty coffee biz since 1985," the business writes on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "I started up with Barnie's in Orlando, and ran different stores for them. I also worked for a small family owned shop in Longwood/Altamonte for a brief time."

4. Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

Photo: ari s./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, a Colonialtown South favorite with four stars out of 488 reviews. Stop by 444 N. Bumby Ave. to hit up the vegan and gluten-free spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

We looked there for an overview of Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar.

"Created in 2007 by partners Maureen and Larry, the Drunken Monkey was conceived to provide a homey and great independent coffeehouse experience in Orlando," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "We are a full service coffeehouse serving coffee, espresso based drinks, teas, panini, house made soups, wraps, desserts and specials," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We have a warm homey feeling and serve an eclectic style of fusion foods most of which you can find no where else."

