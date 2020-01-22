Attention, ARMY: K-Pop band BTS coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – The popular boy band “BTS” is bringing their “Map of the Soul Tour” to Central Florida this spring.

After months of speculation, the seven-strong boy band announced the world tour on Wednesday.

The band’s new album “Map of the Soul: 7” is scheduled to be released on Feb. 21, and the band will use the tour as an opportunity to perform songs from the new record to their fan base -- known as the ARMY.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @bts_bighit is coming to Camping World Stadium on May 14 on their #MapofTheSoulTour! #ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration is now open until Sunday, Feb 2 at 10pm ET. Get more info at https://t.co/3K27fOwW3s for registration. #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/GEWGmfVuMw — CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) January 22, 2020

The group consists of Kim Tae-hyung (V), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Min Yoon-gi (Suga), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Park Ji-min (Jimin), Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook) and Kim Nam-joon (RM).

The band will perform at 17 different venues across the world. Orlando is the only Florida stop.

Tickets for the show will open to the general public at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 through the ticketing website LiveNation.

According to Camping World Stadium, members of the band’s fan club will have first selection of tickets, but they must be registered by Feb. 2 at 10 p.m.

Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform "Black Swan"! pic.twitter.com/1oNVIxsgQx — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020

In May 2019, BTS became the first band in Billboard history to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for five weeks.