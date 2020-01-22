51ºF

News

Attention, ARMY: K-Pop band BTS coming to Orlando

Boy band to perform at Camping World Stadium May 14

Landon McReynolds, Producer

"Map of the Soul Tour" comes to Orlando at Camping World Stadium May 14
ORLANDO, Fla – The popular boy band “BTS” is bringing their “Map of the Soul Tour” to Central Florida this spring.

After months of speculation, the seven-strong boy band announced the world tour on Wednesday.

The band’s new album “Map of the Soul: 7” is scheduled to be released on Feb. 21, and the band will use the tour as an opportunity to perform songs from the new record to their fan base -- known as the ARMY.

The group consists of Kim Tae-hyung (V), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Min Yoon-gi (Suga), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Park Ji-min (Jimin), Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook) and Kim Nam-joon (RM).

The band will perform at 17 different venues across the world. Orlando is the only Florida stop.

Tickets for the show will open to the general public at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 through the ticketing website LiveNation.

According to Camping World Stadium, members of the band’s fan club will have first selection of tickets, but they must be registered by Feb. 2 at 10 p.m.

In May 2019, BTS became the first band in Billboard history to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for five weeks.

