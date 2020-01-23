DirecTV satellite in orbit at risk of exploding

DirecTV has less a month to remove a satellite from space that it says could explode.

The company informed the FCC that one of its telecommunication satellites suffered damage to its battery.

Boeing makes the satellite and concluded that there is a risk the battery could burst because of the damage.

If that happened, it could take out other telecommunication satellites that are nearby in orbit.

The FCC has granted DirecTV 30 days to take their satellite out of orbit and decommission it.

DirecTV wants to make this happen before the start of the spring eclipse season on February 25.