Amber Alert: No evidence missing newborn was with dad at time of his death

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – There is no evidence that a missing newborn at the heart of a Florida Amber Alert was with his father when the man was found dead in Pasco County, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities on Thursday continue to search for Andrew Caballeiro, who was reported missing after a triple homicide at a South Florida home earlier this week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Andrew may have been in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead Wednesday in a van in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation revealed that Ernesto Caballeiro left Miami-Dade County about four and a half hours before arriving in Pasco County, and he was only there minutes before fatally shooting himself.

A woman reported to be near the scene after Ernesto Caballeiro’s death had simply stopped to check on the vehicle and was not directly involved in the case, officials said.

“The most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Baby Andrew remain within Miami-Dade County at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities said it’s believed Ernesto Caballeiro traveled along Florida’s west coast from the Miami area to Pasco County.

“We urge anyone along this route to report any sightings or information to their local law enforcement,” sheriff’s officials said.

“On behalf of the half a million residents of Pasco County, our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Andrew Caballeiro,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We are hopeful for his safe return.”