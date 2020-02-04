Florida troopers find narcotics during traffic stop in bag labeled ‘bag full of drugs’
Deputies joked K9s can read
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re going to traffic illegal narcotics, you might want to pick a container that doesn’t say you have illegal drugs.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on I-10 where they found a large number of narcotics.
Deputies warned in a Facebook post, not to move your narcotics in a bag labeled “bag full of drugs.”
Deputies joked their K9s can read.
Santa Rosa K-9 Deputies recently assisted FHP on a traffic stop on I-10 where a large amount of narcotics were...Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Monday, February 3, 2020
