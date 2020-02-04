Florida troopers find narcotics during traffic stop in bag labeled ‘bag full of drugs’

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re going to traffic illegal narcotics, you might want to pick a container that doesn’t say you have illegal drugs.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on I-10 where they found a large number of narcotics.

Deputies warned in a Facebook post, not to move your narcotics in a bag labeled “bag full of drugs.”

Deputies joked their K9s can read.