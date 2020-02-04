WATCH LIVE: Florida man expected to enter plea deal in Disney theft case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Garden man and his cousin are accused of stealing a number of Disney props and costumes and then taking photos with them is expected to enter a plea deal Tuesday.

Patrick Spikes was arrested in May 2019 on allegations of stealing and selling $7,000 worth of costumes from the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old faces charges of burglary of an occupied structure, dealing in stolen property and grand theft has previously pleaded not guilty. Deputies say his cousin, Blayton Taunton, also faces the same charges.

They are both expected in court at 9 a.m. Stay with clickorlando.com for new details.