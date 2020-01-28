Orange County student told to take off sweatshirt with ‘gang ties;’ clothing maker says those ties don’t exist

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Several West Orange County High School students were told to remove their hooded sweatshirts by school staff Monday because the items were “gang-related,” however, the students and man behind the local clothing line say those gang ties don’t exist.

On Monday, West Orange High School student Maine Jefferson wore his “Global not Local” sweatshirt like he has plenty of times. However, on this day a school staff member told him to take it off.

“He came up to me and gave me a warning and said it’s ‘gang-related’ and ‘Don’t wear it to school again,’” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s mother is adamant she would not allow her son to wear anything with gang ties.

“I wouldn’t even wear it. I would never buy anything that’s gang-related. I try to teach my kids the best,” Chequtta James said.

In a statement to News 6, Orange County School District officials said they believed the brand was tied to a gang based on information from law enforcement.

“In an effort to maintain a safe learning environment, the district routinely works with law enforcement agencies to actively monitor activities that could possibly impact student safety,” the statement said. “The district has a dress code policy by which students must abide by and school administration may exercise discretion to expand upon the minimum dress code outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they do not release whether someone is or is not a documented gang member to the public.

“Any information like that would be intelligence information and not public information,” the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson wrote in an email.

The spokesperson did say “Global not Local” is not the name of a known gang in Orange County.

Dell Coates, a West Orange High School alumnus, is the local business owner behind the brand, “Global not Local.” He prides himself on giving back to his community and said the brand was meant to motivate people, especially kids of color.

“To think on a bigger scale,” Coates said. “To believe in yourself to know there’s nothing you can’t do.”

Coates denies any ties to gangs and wants answers from the school and says he feels targeted by the allegations.

“It just hurts to see I couldn’t get no support from them,” Coates said. “For them to say I was a gang-related organization, that’s what hurt the most because that’s not my reputation.”