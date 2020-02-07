28-year-old killed in Rockledge shooting

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – One person was shot and killed in Rockledge Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to the area near Georgia Avenue and Brightman Street around 12:30 p.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Tyler Chapple Jr., 28, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No information was immediately available on any suspects in the case.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors throughout the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.