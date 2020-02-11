Winter Garden man dies in head-on crash with semi, troopers say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Garden man died after a head-on crash with a semi hauling rocks in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 24-year-old Chance Duvall was traveling south on U.S. 98 in a Toyota Camry around 6 a.m. Tuesday when he entered the southbound lane to pass a Chevrolet Silverado that was in front of him and he ended up hitting a semi head-on in the southbound lane.

Duvall died at the scene, records show.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries. Debris from the crash hit the Silverado but that driver was not injured.