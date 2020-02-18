Titusville police searching for armed carjackers after person pistol-whipped near I-95

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are searching for two men who pistol-whipped a person and carjacked a vehicle early Tuesday before getting in a traffic crash on Interstate 95, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m. at the BP Gas Station on Garden Street, near the Interstate 95 interchange. That carjacking attempt involving a gray Nissan Sentra, was foiled.

The victim in that incident received minor injuries. The pair then targeted another vehicle at the Executive Garden Hotel on Garden Street,

The victim in that case was pistol-whipped before the suspects made off with the vehicle, a blue, 2005 Dodge Ram Truck.

Minutes later, a hit-and-run crash involving the stolen truck was reported on the interstate at mile marker 220, just off the northbound onramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to that crash.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office also was investigating reports of a third carjacking attempt. Authorities said the men then carjacked a white 2020 Chevy Malibu on the interstate one mile north of the State Road 406 exit.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s condition in the hotel carjacking was not immediately known. A multi-agency search for the two men is underway.

Titusville police also released video stills of the pair.

The men are considered armed and dangerous.