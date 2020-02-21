Lost toddler found while being protected by family dog in woods
Officials reunited the child with his mother
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – A loyal dog is getting some extra treats after officials said he protected his lost owner until help arrived.
Authorities received calls from a frantic mother after her 3-year-old boy wandered off while playing outside with family.
The mother told the 911 operators that their dog “Buddy” was also missing. She added that the dog might be with the lost child.
When police and K9 units arrived, they began searching for the missing child.
Deputies in Suwannee County said neighbors found the missing child and dog in the woods.
Neighbors told officials that the dog would not let them near the child.
Buddy was standing guard next to the toddler keeping people away.
Officials reunited the child with his mother thanks to vigilant neighbors and Buddy.
“Fortunately, we were able to reunite the child with his mother, thanks in part to “man’s best friend” and an alert neighbor,” deputies said.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this afternoon the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office Telecommunications Center received a 911 call from a frantic mother whose 3-year-old son was playing outside with his siblings and wandered away. The mother told the Dispatcher that the family's dog, Buddy, was also missing, and presumed to be with the child. Patrol Deputies and Investigators with the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office along with K9 units from Suwannee Correctional Institution responded to the residence and began searching for the lost child. A short while later, a nearby neighbor called 911 and stated that he located a small child and dog in the woods, but the dog wouldn't let him get near the child. Fortunately, we were able to reunite the child with his mother, thanks in part to "man's best friend" and an alert neighbor. #givethatdogabone #mansbestfriend #LassieaintgotnothingonBuddy
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.