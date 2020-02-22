TSA finds pepper spray inside an inhaler

An investigator found pepper spray inside an inhaler at Glacier Park International in Montana on Jan. 29, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said the passenger tried to pack the pepper spray in their checked back.

Investigators said the pepper spray was not allowed to go on the plane.

This was not the only unusual item TSA found this year.

A TSA agent found a knife in a passenger’s prosthetic leg on Feb. 6 at the airport in Austin, Texas.

Any customer with questions on what items they can bring to the airport can click on this link to use TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool.

TSA also wants to remind customers REAL-ID enforcement starts on Oct. 1.