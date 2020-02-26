Florida Girl Scout troops receive counterfeit cash for cookies

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Girl Scouts across the United States have been working hard to earn money for their troops by selling cookies, but some troops in Florida will be short on their goal because they’ve received counterfeit cash for cookies, according to Fox 13.

Unfortunately, one troop didn’t figure out some of the money was fake until they were back home counting up that day’s sales.

"As a mom, I went through the emotions. I was really angry at first, and then I got really sad that somebody -- especially an adult -- would give my child, a 7-year-old, counterfeit money," a woman told Fox 13.

Several Manatee County troops have reported receiving fake cash totaling about $650, but leaders say they expect that number to increase as they finish counting cookie sale money, Fox 13 reported.

“I’ve worked for Girl Scouts for 16 years and I’ve seen maybe one occasion in each cookie season,” Kelly McGraw told the TV station. “But this feels like this is a target. It feels like someone who’s out to steal money versus someone who needs money.”

