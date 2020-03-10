Starbucks tests new recyclable, compostable cup

Starbucks cups are going green.

Well, not literally. But they are testing out a new cup that's recyclable and compostable.

The cups are still made from paper and should look and feel the same as the normal cups but it's what's on the inside that counts.

The liner isn't plastic, it's compostable material.

Starbucks has been trying for decades to cut back on waste with a greener cup but it's not an easy problem to solve.

Even with these new cups, recyclers still have to separate the cup liner.

Which is why they’re being tested in cities that have recycling places that can do that, including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London and Vancouver.