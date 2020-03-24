CDC posts coronavirus self-checker guide online

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control has posted a coronavirus self-checker guide online.

The CDC said the guide will help people make decisions if they need to seek medical care.

The guide can be found at this link.

The first question asks if you are ill or if you are caring for someone who is ill.

Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus is asked to call your doctor, state health department, local health department or medical provider.

The World Health Organization said symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and or shortness of breath.

