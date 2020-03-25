Publix to install Plexiglass at registers amid spread of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix announced crews will be installing Plexiglass at registers, customer service desks, and pharmacies at all of their stores.

Installations will start this weekend and crews are expected to finish the project within the next two weeks, according to Publix officials.

Customers have been packing the stores amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The company announced last week officials are looking to hire thousands of workers for stores and distribution centers.

