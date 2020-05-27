Woman accused of spitting on groceries, threatening Publix customers

LARGO, Fla. – A woman was caught spitting on groceries at a Florida Publix Saturday afternoon, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Largo Mall around noon because Sharon Turpin, 58, was spitting on groceries, threatening to beat up customers in the bathroom and arguing with the store manager.

Records show Turpin had already been trespassed from the property in 2014, so she wasn’t allowed to be at the store.

When police arrived, they said she gave them multiple false names.

An arrest report noted that the crime happened during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The deadly respiratory illness is spread from person to person through close contact, which is why members of the public are urged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Turpin was arrested on charges of trespassing after warning and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.