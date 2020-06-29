95ºF

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Randolph Bracy responds to state budget actions

Gov. DeSantis signed $92.2 billion budget for upcoming fiscal year

News Service of Florida staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Pointing to “difficult circumstances,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he signed a $92.2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year after vetoing about $1 billion in spending.

The large numbers of vetoes came as state revenues plummet because of economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers passed a proposed $93.2 billion budget in March as the effects of the virus started to be felt.

“We always knew that we could see an economic downturn,” DeSantis said of COVID-19 closures.

The new budget will take effect Wednesday, the start of the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

DeSantis said the budget includes $500 million to increase teacher salaries and more than $625 million for Everglades and other water-related projects --- two of his top priorities of the legislative session.

Also, he said it includes pay raises for state employees.

As an example of the vetoes, he said they include $20 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic-development program.

