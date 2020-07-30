Blood-smeared man flags down I-95 drivers after stabbing, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man covered in blood stumbled into traffic on Interstate 95 waving for help Wednesday night, according to arrest reports.

Passing drivers stopped as he called for help in the southbound lanes in Mims, News 6 partner Florida Today reports. He told them he’d been stabbed by a man named Shane who was still parked nearby around 11 p.m., deputies said.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene to find 33-year-old Shane Bowling of Titusville parked in a Honda Element on the side of I-95. Deputies said there was a brief struggle with Bowling, who refused to get out of the vehicle.

Bowling reportedly told deputies several times to “kill him,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the two men were parked on the side of the interstate when — for an unknown reason — Bowling stabbed the other man multiple times in the face, neck, chest and arms with a butterfly knife.

The victim walked for several hundred feet away from the vehicle, leaving blood smears on the guardrails, before he was able to wave down passing drivers.

The victim was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he received intensive treatment and ultimately stabilized for traumatic injuries, deputies said.

Bowling was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

“That’s why I wanted the deputies to kill me. I wanted to go out with the charge instead of face the charge,” Bowling reportedly told detectives.