Drunk Florida driver crashes into ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ sign, deputies say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who was driving with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit didn’t realize he crashed into a “drive sober or get pulled over” sign that was set up near the road, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Bounty Cheramy was driving on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 30 when he struck the sign board trailer with his blue Mazda.

When questioned, Cheramy said he was talking on the phone with a friend when he hit something but he didn’t know what he hit or how, records show.

[TRENDING: ‘My son lost his life over Burger King’ | Man falls to his death from Orlando ride | Are you getting political text messages?]

Deputies said he smelled of alcohol and he was swaying.

Cheramy admitted that he had some kind of alcoholic drink that his friend made him as the two were studying, according to the affidavit.

After a failed field sobriety test, a breath test was conducted that showed Cheramy’s blood alcohol level was at .166 and .161, records show.

“This could have easily been a pedestrian. Let that sink in,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post about the crash, adding that the sign was placed near the roadway as part of an ongoing anti-drunk driving campaign.

Cheramy was arrested on charges of DUI and DUI with property damage.

Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter, delivered every Friday.