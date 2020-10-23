Dad creates Zoom meeting Halloween costume

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have become experts with video conference calls.

Greg Dietzenbach of Iowa created a Zoom-themed Halloween costume for his 12-year-old daughter.

And to make it even cooler, she is actually the other “attendees” on the call, created with some fancy photo editing skills.

Dietzenbach said he likes to come up with unique costumes each year, especially to see the reaction he gets from children and neighbors.