Milwaukee house goes ‘Ghostbusters’ for Halloween

Who ya gonna call? You know the answer -- Ghostbusters.

Apparently, they live in Wisconsin at a house in Milwaukee.

The owners, Aaron and Jamie, do a big Halloween display every year and this year, they decided to honor those ’80s icons known for taking down demons and annihilating apparitions.

The Ghostbusters firehouse is there plus Slimer coming out of a hot dog cart and the famous proton pack battle.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

“They love it, especially all the ’80s kids, you know, who have like all young 4- to 5-year-olds of their own, they love it,” Jamie Beauchamp said. “And most parents that are bringing their kids have made them watch the movie or else they watch it when they return home.”

This isn’t just any old house decorated for the holiday, it’s known in the neighborhood as A & J’s Halloween house and they’ve been doing elaborate displays for about 17 years now.

They used the past few years to raise money for an organization that helps children in crisis called Pathfinders Milwaukee.